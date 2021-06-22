Binghamton Philharmonic announces plans for 2021-2022 season

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is planning a return to a more normal season of classical music this Fall.

The BPO released its concert season schedule which includes a mix of classics and works by under-represented composers.

Among the events is the Wallenburg Fest,named for the founder of the the Philharmonic’s forerunner, the Binghamton Symphony, Fritz Wallenberg.

The concert will bring together the BPO with the Binghamton Community Orchestra and Binghamton Youth Symphony.

The Philharmonic will also be continuing its “Concerts in Every Corner” series this summer, a concept created during the pandemic that sends musicians across the community for pop-up mini concerts.

Board President Dan Norton says the orchestra is excited to get back to performing before large crowds.

“During a year where signs of hope were in short supply,for me anyway, the Binghamton Philharmonic community shone out like a beckon, and that is why we are so very proud to be standing here today announcing our 2021 to 2022 season,” says Norton.

The Philharmonic thanked a number of its key sponsors: Visions Federal Credit Union, IBM, the Broome County Arts Council, and the Klee Foundation for their ongoing support and dedication.

For more information, go to BinghamtonPhilharmonic.org.