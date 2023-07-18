BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra and American Federation of Musicians Local 380-443 have announced the signing of their new three-year contract.

Effective from June 1, 2023, to June 20, 2026, the contract agrees to an immediate 12% raise, followed by 4% raises in subsequent years; 4% retirement contributions at the start of the third contract year; improved travel reimbursements and housing arrangements; provisions to address audition procedures and the process of tenuring musicians; health, safety, and OSHA guidelines; and language that encourages the hiring of musicians from underrepresented groups.

“In a recent speech, President Biden said, ‘Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.’ I have worked hard in my three years at the Philharmonic to focus our efforts, both financially and programmatically, on the outstanding musicians of the orchestra,” said Executive Director Paul Cienniwa, “With this new contract, the Philharmonic comes closer than it’s ever been to an agreement that balances artistic and administrative expenses. This balance is essential to the longevity of the Philharmonic and creates a more equitable environment for its musicians. Above all, the budget shows that we value our musicians.”

For more information on the new contract click here.