BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) If you have ever wanted to have a career in law enforcement, Binghamton is looking to fill several open positions.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham along with members of the Binghamton Police Department held a news conference this morning to highlight the department’s hiring campaign and how to apply for the police exam ahead of next week’s deadline. BDP currently has 23 openings to fill.

Kraham says that last year, the department expanded its pool of eligible applicants. Applicants no longer need a college credit to apply, just a high school diploma, or the equivalent. Kraham says that the police department has added new positions in recent years to boost public safety, and now, it needs qualified candidates to fill them.

“We want a diverse pool of applicants. Not just diverse in the sense of gender or race, but also diverse in the sense of life experiences. We want people from a variety of walks of life to serve in the police department. It allows us to better serve the public, when police officers represent the communities that they serve, “said Mayor Kraham.

You must be a US citizen and Broome County resident and you must be at least 19 years old and under the age of 35. Those interested must apply with the Municipal Civil Service Commission to take the police exam. The application can be found at Joinbpd.com and must be filed at the fourth floor of Binghamton City Hall by Thursday, July 27th at 4:45 p.m. The starting salary for a Binghamton Police officer is just over $49,000, and after five years, it increases to over $81,000.