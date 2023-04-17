BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Police Benevolent Association announced today that it has endorsed Binghamton City Court Judge Sophie Bergman in her run for a full 10-year term in the position.

The Binghamton PBA represents more than 140 officers from the Binghamton Police Department.

In its endorsement letter to Bergman, the PBA said, “You have demonstrated time and time again your commitment to justice and advocacy for victims and their families through your nearly decade of service at the District Attorney’s Office, and your time as a Senior Staff Attorney for the Crime Victims Assistance Center.”

In response, Bergman said, “It’s truly an honor to receive the endorsement of the hardworking men and women of the Binghamton Police Department,” said Judge Bergman. “I’ve worked alongside law enforcement for many years and have the utmost respect for the important work they do and the safety that they provide for our community.”

Bergman was appointed City Court Judge by Mayor Jared Kraham when the position was vacated by Carol Cocchiola, who was elected as a Broome County Court Judge last November.

She assumed the position on January 1st, 2023.

Bergman will face Democrat Debra Gelson in the General Election on Tuesday, November 7th.