BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The BInghamton PALS program held a ceremony honoring our nation’s veterans, with the goal of instilling the importance of the day with the students.

BOCES Students were asked to bring a family, friend, or anyone they know who has served to join in for the celebration.

Students and staff at PALS collected photos and information of those who have served and put them together in a slide show presentation.

The Principal of the PALS Program, Rebecca Falank says that it is important for their students to understand how our nation’s history translates into today’s society and future.

“Veterans Day is really important to our students so that they can see beyond themselves. All of the people that served to make our country what it is today have a place in history and so do we, so when we link those together, it helps all of us see how we’re connected.”

Hundreds of people showed up in attendance.

Students created cards and posters thanking veterans, and included them in the photo presentation.

Veterans were encouraged to come up and speak to those in attendance regarding when, and where they served.