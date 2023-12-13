BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) -Friends of Kilmer Mansion will host a special celebration in honor of a Binghamton-owned United States Navy Patrol Boat used in World War I.

The organization will honor the heroic acts of Chief Boatswain’s Mate John MacKenzie and USS Remlik on December 17, 106 years to the day of the duo’s courageous actions.

Remlik, read reversed as Kilmer, was a yacht owned by notorious Binghamton resident Willis Sharpe Kilmer before it was converted to a US Navy Patrol Boat in 1917.

Amidst the ongoing war, on December 17, 1917, Remlik was stalking an enemy submarine during a storm, only for the submarine to submerge before the attack. Eventually, the sea washed overboard the depth charge box attached to Remlik’s taffrail and it fell inboard. The box lost its safety pin and began to roll around the deck before Mackenzie ran to it and sat on top of it to keep it from moving. This allowed his shipmates to secure it to the deck.

For his bravery, which is said to have saved Remlik and her entire crew, Mackenzie was awarded the Medel of Honor.

Friends of Kilmer Mansion is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Kilmer Mansion and sharing its vast history with the community.

For more information on Kilmer Mansion, visit Kilmer Mansion on Facebook.