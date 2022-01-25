BINGHAMTON, NY – Following the Supreme Court’s ruling that Governor Hochul’s mask mandate is unconstitutional, a local school district has issued a response.

Binghamton Schools will continue to require students to mask, as the New York State Education Department have directed schools in the state to do so.

NYSED said the following:

“It is SED’s understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision, which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling. Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule.“

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney took to social media Tuesday afternoon to share her opinion of masks in schools, which she is against.

“Some young children have spent a third of their lives behind masks, not seeing the faces of their friends or teachers. Extreme measures like this are now posing a greater risk to our students’ learning and development than the virus itself. We are only beginning to understand the full extent of the damage that has been done to them. It is time for these restrictive, anti-science mandates to end and for students to return safely to the classroom without masks and out from behind a computer screen. I will continue fighting for the rights of parents and children. New York’s students should not suffer one more day because of political edicts that have nothing do with science,” says Tenney.