Binghamton organization looks to use more natural forms of energy

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A local organization is bringing together municipal and business leaders from across an 8 county region to discuss major challenges to energy infrastructure.

The Southern Tier 8 Regional Planning Board is hosting an interactive workshop titled “Energy Solutions for Economic Success.”

ST8 will share the results of a survey it recently commissioned by LaBella Associates that looks at how energy is transmitted in the region.

In particular, it focuses on the need for more natural gas pipelines to bring gas to communities and industry that want it, as well as to reduce the new reliance on transporting compressed natural gas using tractor trailers.

ST8 Executive Director Jen Gregory says another challenge is establishing electric lines near solar farms.

“All of our county planners have been looking at permits for solar. They’ll go through the design phase and realize there isn’t anywhere to connect this to and get that energy out to the grid,” says Gregory.

Gregory says participants will learn about some options and best practices from other areas of the state for improving our region’s energy infrastructure, as well as some potential funding sources for collaborative projects.

The program takes place at Tioga Downs on October 24th from 1 until 5.

For more information, go to SouthernTier8.org.