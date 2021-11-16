Binghamton on the big screen: National movies and media shot locally

Rain clouds darken the landscape in upstate New York at Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s always kind of a thrill to see your small town mentioned in nationally recognized media.

As the weather turns colder, grab your favorite blanket and settle in to experience Binghamton without ever having to leave your couch.

“The Rewrite” – Perhaps the most iconic movie featuring our town is “The Rewrite” – a romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant, playing a screenwriter who begins teaching at Binghamton University.

Filming took place in 2013 and features many iconic Binghamton locations including, of course, Spiedies.

There was even a special screening of the movie at BU when it was released.

“My Kid Could Paint That” – If you’re a fan of non-fiction, revisit this 2007 documentary “My Kid Could Paint That.”

The film features child prodigy Marla Olmstead of Binghamton, who took the world by storm when her paintings began selling for thousands of dollars at the age of 4.

“Liebestraum” – This mystery film released in 1991 was filmed in and around the City of Binghamton, making for some very familiar scenes.

Featured in the film are the Phelps Mansion, The Perry Building and more.

The film pulled in popular names such as Bill Pullman, Kim Novak, Catherine Hicks and more.

“Back to December” (music video) – You don’t necessarily have to be a Taylor Swift fan to recall when the singer shot part of her “Back to December” music video in MacArthur Park in 2010.

While Swift herself was never here, you can see the familiar snowy background throughout the video.