BINGHAMTON, NY- The City of Binghamton has more COVID relief funds available for small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

It’s the third round of funding from money the city received from the federal government.

The 140 thousand dollars will be used to assist companies in Binghamton with 50 employees or less to pay for rent, utilities or other overhead costs.

The deadline to apply is May 19th.

For more information, go to Binghamton-NY.gov.