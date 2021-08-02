Binghamton offers rent relief to city residents

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the federal moratorium on evictions ending last weekend and the state moratorium expected to expire at the end of the month, the City of Binghamton is reminding its residents that it has funds to help pay back rent and other housing bills.

Binghamton had dedicated $1M of stimulus money that it received directly from the federal government to assist residents who may be struggling to pay their rent, utilities or mortgage payments.

So far, $860,000 remains in the fund.

Mayor Rich David says the program helps landlords as well becuase the payments are made directly to the landlord, bank or utility.

David also urges people to not wait until the last minute as that could create a backlog of cases.

“In our conversations with non-profits who focus on homelessness and housing, they feel that when the federal and state moratoriums expire, you’re going to see a huge rush and demand on programs and services. We want to do as much as we can to be proactive and avoid the bottleneck that we believe will soon be coming when these moratoriums totally expire,” he says.

David says the state also has its own rental assistance program.

He encourages those who think they might qualify to call 211 where the operators can assist callers in determining which program might be best for them.