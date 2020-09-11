Binghamton observes 9/11 anniversary with remembrance ceremony

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another tribute was held in Binghamton this morning.

EMTs, police officers, and others stood by the side of Mayor Rich David as he spoke in front of the 9/11 monument on State Street.

The mayor talked about people in our area that went down to New York City to help with the clean up, including members of the Binghamton Fire Department.

He later said that those who were not alive at the time of the attacks should learn as much as they can about that day.

“In the darkest of tragedies, we were emboldened with hope. We recognized first responders as the heroes that they are, not villains, who died in rescue efforts on 9/11, and faced the long term, and deadly health effects of working at ground zero,” he said.

Binghamton’s monument has a piece of the World Trade Center, a steal beam that was a part of the north tower.

David also announced a planning team for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 next year, which will be lead by former Binghamton Mayor Rich Bucci.