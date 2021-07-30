Binghamton Night Out Against Drugs and Crime Celebration returns for 25th year

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Night Out Against Drugs and Crime Celebration is back for its 25th year.

Hands of Hope Ministries joined with the Northside Assembly, Mayor Rich David, the Binghamton police and fire departments, United Way, CHOW and a few others to put this event together.

The theme this year is “Better Together.”

The goal is to put an emphasis on drug abuse prevention, gun violence, and health.

Mayor David says this celebration is one of the most important community events that happens in the city.

“In essence where community, families and children, parents and people of all ages and walks of life come together to say we will not tolerate crime and illegal activity in our neighborhoods,” he says.

This event happens annually across the country on the first Tuesday or every August.

The nationwide celebration includes about forty million neighbors in over sixteen-thousand communities.

Reverend Henry Ausby from Hands of Hope Ministries says gun violence, drug overdoses and COVID cases keep rising.

“But for some of us these are not just statistics. These are our friends. Each one of these represents somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister or somebody’s brother. Somebody’s father, even somebody’s mother,” he said.

The event will be this Tuesday from 5 to 8 at Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park.

CHOW will be giving away food, there will also be music, food, games and art.

As well as a K-9 demo from the Binghamton Police Department.

Ausby says this is a great way to come out and get to know your neighbors.