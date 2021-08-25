Binghamton new teacher bus ride

BINGHAMTON, NY – 60 new Binghamton City School District teachers gathered yesterday for a B C transit bus tour as part of their orientation.

All the new faculty and staff met outside the Binghamton District office before loading up on to 2 busses.

This tour passes by the district’s 10 schools, providing information to the new staff.

Anthony Penaherrera will be a social worker at East Middle this upcoming school year.

Penaherrera is a BCSD alum, he says it’s been a life long dream of his to work in the district.

“The relationships with everyone like my friends, teachers, coaches playing sports and administrators just wanting to be back, always feeling like there was a reciprocity between me and those people I just mentioned. You know that they care about the students and I want to be someone that also cares about the students and can build off that,” says Penaherrera.

While some of this new faculty is from the area originally, some have never been here before.

This tour was a way for everyone to learn where all 10 schools are as well as see some events and attractions on the way.