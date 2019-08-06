Binghamton native ready to race at Unadilla

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A local motocross racer is once again looking to make some noise on the sport’s biggest stage.

For the fourth time, Binghamton Native James Doolittle will be taking part in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships event at Unadilla.

Doolittle says he travels to a lot of the circuit’s races on the East Coast and that Unadilla feels almost like home.

He says hes been racing between 22 and 23 years, taking after his dad.

Last year was the first time Doolittle qualified among the top 40 at Unadilla, racing in the second moto.

He finished 36th in his moto and says it was an incredible experience to race among the sport’s best in front of many of his friends and family.

“It was good it made all the hard work pay-off. it was exciting and a good experience. After trying tit for so many years and putting a lot of work in it was definitely a good feeling, a real good feeling,” he says.

The 34th running of the Unadilla National will kick off with practice and qualifying at 8:30 am on Saturday.

First motos will take off at 1:00 pm with the second at 3:00 pm.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids eleven and under.