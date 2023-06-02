BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton native Richie Manning has been named the head wrestling coach at Upper Iowa University. Manning will be the first head coach of the newly founded program after years of experience both coaching and wrestling himself. Manning’s coaching career began in Central New York at the Shamrock Wrestling Club.

As a wrestler, Manning earned a second and third-place finish in the 2017 Master’s World Championships and a first and third-place finish in the 2017 Master’s National Wrestling Tournament.

Manning started his collegiate wrestling career at Tompkins Cortland Community College, where he wrestled in various different weight classes. After his time at Tompkins Cortland Community College, Manning was the primary wrestler at 157 lbs. for Limestone University in South Carolina. He stayed at Limestone University as a student assistant coach while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in 2015 and 2016. After receiving his degree in physical education stayed with the program as a volunteer assistant coach for the next few years.

After his experiences at Limestone University, he became the first men’s wrestling assistant coach in program history at Montreat College in North Carolina. That wasn’t the only first he had at Montreat as he became the first women’s wrestling head coach during the program’s first year.

After his two-year stint at Montreat College, Manning moved to Iowa Falls, Iowa, and became an assistant wrestling coach for the Ellsworth Community College men’s wrestling team. His time was short with the Panthers as he looks to continue his success as a coach at Upper Iowa University.

According to UIU, Manning hopes to create a family-like atmosphere for the team starting with the culture.