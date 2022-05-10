A Broadway producer from Binghamton is poised to pick up some more hardware after Tony nominations were announced yesterday.

Albert Nocciolino, President and CEO of NAC Entertainment, has garnered 4 nominations in 2 categories.

Nocciolino is a producer for Best Musical nominees “MJ” and “Mr. Saturday Night.”

And he’s a member of the Independent Presenters Network which is the producer of Best Musical nominee “Girl from North Country” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” which was nominated in the best musical revival category.

Nocciolino has already won 3 Tony’s himself and another 5 as a member of IPN.

The awards will be announced on June 12th.