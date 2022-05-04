BROOME COUNTY – Broome County D-A Mike Korchak hopes a career criminal spends the rest of his life in prison for what he’s calling a heinous crime.

30 year-old Austin Whitney of Binghamton received the maximum sentence today of 25 years to life for the murder of 60 year-old Anthony Cebula.

On January 4th of last year, Whitney was at Cebula’s home at 1 Chelsea Square in Binghamton when the 2 got into an argument.

Whitney admitted that he struck Cebula in the head with a hammer several times.

He then set Cebula on fire in an attempt to cover up his crime.

Korchak says Whitney had multiple prior run-ins with the law.

“He was on parole and failed parole. He was on probation, given that opportunity, he failed probation. He has larceny convictions, burglary convictions, and drug abuse,” says Korchak.

Korchak says that while Whitney expressed some remorse at his sentencing today, he did not throughout the pre-sentencing investigation.

Korchak says a letter will be written to any future parole boards opposing his release once he qualifies for parole in 25 years.