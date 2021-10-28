Binghamton Middle Schools to host vaccination clinics

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s 2 middle schools have joined Governor Hochul’s effort to get eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19.

As part of her hash tag Vax To School initiative, Hochul announced that both East and West Middle Schools will host vaccination pop-up sites tomorrow.

The clinics will run from 9:30 to 11:30 at East and 1 to 2:30 at West.

They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The Broome County Health Department is partnering with the state to operate the clinics.

For more information, go to NY.gov/VaxToSchool.