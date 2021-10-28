Binghamton Middle Schools to host vaccination clinics

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s 2 middle schools have joined Governor Hochul’s effort to get eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19.

As part of her hash tag Vax To School initiative, Hochul announced that both East and West Middle Schools will host vaccination pop-up sites tomorrow.

The clinics will run from 9:30 to 11:30 at East and 1 to 2:30 at West.

They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The Broome County Health Department is partnering with the state to operate the clinics.

For more information, go to NY.gov/VaxToSchool.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News