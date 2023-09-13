BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man is spending time in prison after admitting to possessing meth and attempting to sell it earlier this year.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Shaquille Espinal, 29, of Binghamton, recently appeared in court for sentencing. Espinal, who previously pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison plus two years post-release supervision.

Espinal admitted than on January 13, in the City of Binghamton, he possessed over an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it. During a search warrant executed at Espinal’s apartment on Doubleday Street, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered quantities of meth, cocaine, scales, and $382 cash. He was arrested and charged.

Espinal has no prior felony convictions. He waived his right to appeal and forfeited the money seized by police.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who sell poison in our community,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.