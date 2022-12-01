BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton Physician’s Assistant was found guilty of forcible touching.

The jury found that in December of 2021, Alan Geller, age 68, inappropriately groped the breasts of a 35-year-old female while conducting a physical exam.

“The jury found a severe violation of trust by Defendant Geller, using his position as a

Physician Assistant for his own perverted purpose. We commend the bravery of the victim

for coming forward and testifying in this case,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County

District Attorney.

Geller faces up to one year in the Broome County Jail when he is sentenced.