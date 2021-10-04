Binghamton mayoral Meet the Candidates discussion

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here’s an opportunity to hear from the two men running to succeed Rich David as Mayor of Binghamton.

Tomorrow evening, Democrat Joe Burns and Republican Jared Kraham will participate in a Meet the Candidates discussion hosted by the Greater Binghamton Chamber.

I will serve as the moderator.

The candidates will discuss their stances on issues impacting the local business community.

There will be a limited in-person audience, however the forum will be available to view over Facebook Live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

The formal discussion is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 7 tomorrow evening.

