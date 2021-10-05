Binghamton Mayoral candidate debate

BINGHAMTON, NY – The candidates for Binghamton Mayor met in the first of 2 encounters taking place today as they share their visions for the city’s future.

Democrat Joe Burns and Republican Jared Kraham were guests of the Binghamton Noon Rotary today.

Burns listed his priorities as revitalizing the city’s neighborhoods, strengthening code enforcement and determining how to best spend the second half of the 46 million dollars the city is receiving in federal pandemic relief.

The City Councilman says he is the best suited to work in a bi-partisan manner with Republicans on Council.

If elected, he pledges to hold a town hall meeting in each of the city’s neighborhoods.

“When I’m in City Hall, they will know, everybody will know, that I am the mayor that is there for everyone. I don’t care if you’ve been here for 6 generations, or this is your very first year. I’m going to be the mayor for you,” says Burns.

Kraham listed public safety and the economy as his 2 top priorities.

He says he has a track record of supporting the Binghamton Police Department which he says is why the officers’ union has endorsed him.

And Kraham says he’s helped to deliver property tax cuts to businesses and residents.

The current Deputy Mayor says he wants to continue the momentum of the last 7 and a half years of the Rich David administration.

“There is nothing That brings me more fulfillment than Thinking that every day I am out there Working for the taxpayers, delivering results for them and ensuring that my hometown and the place that I will call home for the rest of my life is better today than it was yesterday,” says Kraham.

Burns and Kraham will meet this evening at a Meet the Candidates Night hosted by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke is serving as the moderator.

The event runs from 6:30 to 7 and can be viewed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.