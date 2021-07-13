Binghamton Mayor Rich David announces Senate run

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State Senator Fred Akshar has announced that he will not be running for re-election next year, opting to run for Broome County Sheriff instead.

NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis joins us in the studio now with who has made it official that he’s running for Akshar’s Senate seat.

Back in June, Binghamton Mayor Rich David acknowledged that he was considering a run for the 52nd Senate seat the day after Akshar made his announcement.

Today, supporters gathered as David officially announced his intentions regarding his political future.

A lot of supporters gathered behind Mayor David today as he was getting ready to announce his decision.

Akshar started off the announcement by introducing Mayor David.

He went on to say that David has his full support in running for Senate.

David says that he never saw himself running for anything bigger while he was Mayor.

He says that saw being Mayor as a destination, not a stepping stone.

David went on to say that he is ready to be a voice in Albany for every community in the 52nd district.

“I’m running to fight back against Albany tax hikes, it’s bad enough that New York is the highest tax state in the nation, we must push back against more tax increases that will only lead to economic decline. I’m running to stand up for struggling farmers and small businesses and fight for the values of this community. I’m running to protect our rights,” says David.

David says this decision came after seeing the one party rule that has gripped Albany.

He claims that has made New York less safe, less competitive from an economic stand point, and higher taxed.

David cannot run for re-election as Binghamton Mayor because he is term limited.

The 52nd Senate District includes all of Broome and Tioga Counties and portions of Chenango and Delaware.

David plans to visit all the communities within the district to get to know them better.

