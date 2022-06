BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Brandon Hamilton, 27 of Binghamton, will spend 9 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Robbery, Escape, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

On September 5th, 2021, Hamilton forcibly stole a car from a woman in the Oakdale Mall parking lot by pepper spraying her and fleeing with the vehicle.

Hamilton was later arrested in Vestal after trying to escape police custody.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in Broome County Court on September 28th, 2022.