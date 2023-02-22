BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree.

In February 2020, 46-year-old Jermaine Archer violated a Court Order of Protection and broke into a room at the Econo Lodge in the Town of Dickinson.

He then assaulted the person who had the Court Order of Protection against him. The order was in place from a previous domestic incident between Archer and the victim.

Archer pled guilty to charges in March of 2021 but failed to appear in court for sentencing.

He was eventually located by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division in October 2022.

He has been sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison on the assault charge and 2 to 4 years for criminal contempt. Those sentences will run consecutively.

“Criminal defendants who disregarded the rules of the Court, be it violating Orders of Protection or instructions to return to court, must be held accountable. The consecutive prison terms accomplish this,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.