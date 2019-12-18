Featured Warrant; Francis Neller

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Francis E. Neller on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Neller was last known to frequent the Clinton St. area in the City of Binghamton. Anyone with information on the location of Francis E. Neller is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.