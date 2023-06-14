BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon charges in the Second Degree.

42-year-old Shawn Woodbury of Binghamton admitted to illegally possessing a Smith and Wesson rifle which he threatened an acquittance with in October 2022. Police were called to the home and Woodbury was arrested.

“Thanks to the Binghamton Police Department Patrol Division for their quick response. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to send felons out of our community and into State prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

Woodberry was previously convicted of felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 2014 in Saint Lawrence County and waived his right to appeal.