BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man is serving prison time for his involvement in a domestic incident that occurred earlier in the year.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Johnny Cobbins, 41, was sentenced to five years in New York State prison, followed by three years post release supervision after pleading guilty to felony assault in the second degree.

On May 16, Cobbins slashed a family member with a knife during a domestic argument inside his Lisle Avenue apartment in the City of Binghamton. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later released.

Cobbins has no prior felony convictions. He waived his right to appeal.

“Though Mr. Cobbins has no significant criminal history, acts of violence such as this could have led to tragic result,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.