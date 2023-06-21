BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree.

Johnny Cobbins, 42, admitted to slashing a family member with a knife on May 16, 2023, during a domestic argument inside a Lisle Avenue apartment. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital where they were later released.

Cobbins has no prior felony convictions.

“Though Mr. Cobbins has no significant criminal history, acts of violence such as this could have led to tragic result. He will spend the next 5 years in New York State prison,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.