BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man will spend the next nine years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery in the first degree.

36-year-old Robert Simpson admitted that on August 14, 2022, he forcibly stole property from another person while threatening them with a knife in the City of Binghamton. Around 1 a.m., Simpson approached a 22-year-old male in the area of DeForest and Chenango Streets and stole his money, cell phone, and EBT card. Simpson was located by the Binghamton Police later that morning after a review of surveillance video from local stores.

“The citizens of Binghamton deserve safe streets at any time of the day or night. Binghamton

is safer for the next nine years with the removal of Mr. Simpson,” said Michael Korchak,

Broome County District Attorney.

Simpson has prior felony convictions for burglary in the third degree in 2006 and conspiracy in the second degree in 2009.