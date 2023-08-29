BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man has been sentenced to prison after a Broome County Jury found him guilty of felony weapon and tampering charges in March 2022.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced Craig Sanders, 27, was sentenced to five years in New York State prison plus five years of post-release supervision by the Honorable Joseph Cawley. Sanders was found guilty in Broome County Court of felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

On July 12, 2020, Sanders illegally possessed and discharged a .22 caliber revolver outside of the Colonial on Court Street in the City of Binghamton before attempting to hide the weapon from police. Following an investigation, the Binghamton Police Department recovered the firearm.

James Durham was convicted in July of 2021 of Criminal Possession of Weapon Second Degree and related charges regarding the same illegal firearm. Durham is currently serving 9 years in New York State prison for his involvement in the incident.

“Though defendant Sanders had no prior criminal history, the message has been sent. If you are convicted of possessing an illegal handgun in Broome County, you will be found and you will go to prison,” said Korchak.

Sanders fled the jurisdiction after trial but was located on June 1 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force in Bayonne, New Jersey.