BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree following a 2021 home invasion.

On March 5, 2021, Quentin Wilson, 40, and another individual kicked in the door of a Julien Street residence in Binghamton. Wilson was carrying a handgun and used it to strike the occupant of the home in the face after she engaged in a physical fight with him, causing injury to her. He stole property from the residence before fleeing the scene. He was later tracked by Binghamton Police through surveillance recordings and DNA left at the scene. He was arrested on June 1, 2021.

Wilson has a 20 year long criminal history. In 2011, he was convicted of felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Before that, in 2007, he was convicted of felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and in 2003, he was convicted of felony Attempted Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to ensure that violent repeat offenders will be off of our streets by securing convictions and lengthy prison sentences,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.