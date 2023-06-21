BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

27-year-old Dylan Weidow admitted he possessed an illegal metal knuckle knife on November 10, 2022, after a report of larceny was made. Weidow was observed by Walmart security putting over $450 worth of clothing into a backpack before fleeing the store. He was stopped by police on Lester Avenue where officers recovered the stolen merchandise and the illegal knife.

Weidow has as a prior felony conviction for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third degree.

“Sending repeat offenders to prison will continue to be the priority of the Broome County District Attorney’s Office,” said Michael Korchak, District Attorney.