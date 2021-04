BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man was sentenced for pleading guilty to sexual acts against a child.

Charles Airwyke will serve 15 years in New York State prison.

Between 2017 and 2019, Airwyke committed criminal sexual acts against a child under the age of 13.

In addition to his sentence, Airwyke will also be subject to 20 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.