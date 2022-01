BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been sentenced following a guilty manslaughter plea.

24 year-old Elijah Burnside will service 3 to 9 years in prison for the death of Ronald Phetphongsy.

At around 2:40 pm on November 21 of 2019, Burnside was driving too fast down Chapin Street in

Binghamton and ran a stop sign at the intersection with Leroy Street.

Burnside’s vehicle collided with Phetphongsy’s, who had the right of way, causing fatal injuries.