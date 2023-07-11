BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Leroy Poole, 37, admitted on February 16, he possessed fentanyl and had intentions to sell it. A search was conducted at his residence by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force. There, they found cocaine, methamphetamine, individually wrapped packets of

powder containing fentanyl, and various packaging materials.

Poole was on probation for a 2021 felony narcotics possession.