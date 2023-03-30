BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in federal court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In September 2021, 42-year-old Adam Baldwin agreed to receive shipments of methamphetamine through the mail before distributing it to others.

Baldwin had the shipments delivered to a UPS Store in Alexandria Bay.

In October 2021, law enforcement intercepted two packages addressed to Baldwin, which contained approximately 1,070 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Baldwin will also serve a three-year term of supervision following his release from prison