BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to Burglary in the First degree, Robbery in the First Degree, and other related charges.

Noe Casas-Aguilar, 19, admitted that in July 2022 he and Johnathon Aldrich forcibly entered a Town of Dickinson residence. There, the two entered the home, threatened the occupants, and stole money and handguns. They then fled the scene. During the robbery, shots were fired but no one was injured. The victim knew Casas-Aguilar and Aldrich.

The two were apprehended shorty after in the City of Binghamton and the firearms were recovered. Aldrich also received a 14-year sentence.