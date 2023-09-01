BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Just prior to jury selection in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced that Arden Gordon, 47, entered a plea of guilty to felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Gordon admitted that on July 22, 2022, he possessed an illegal loaded .380 caliber Taurus handgun in the Town of Dickinson.

As part of an investigation, Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on Gordon, his residence, and vehicle. Police observed Gordon carrying a black backpack and entering a vehicle, which officers later stopped in the vicinity of Airport Road in Dickinson. Police executed a search of the backpack and recovered the handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine. Following the search of Gordon’s Glenwood Avenue home in Binghamton, police recovered additional cocaine.

Gordon will be sentenced to three and a half years in New York State prison followed by three years post release supervision.

“Though defendant Gordon has no prior felony convictions, he is being held accountable for his dangerous criminal activity,” Korchak.