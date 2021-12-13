BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has admitted to killing an acquaintance by hitting him multiple times in the head with a hammer.

30 year-old Austin Whitney plead guilty to murder on Friday in Broome County Court.

Sometime between Sunday January 3rd and Monday the 4th, Whitney killed 60 year-old Anthony Cebula following a dispute inside Cebula’s townhouse at 1 Chelsea Square in Binghamton’s First Ward.

Cebula’s badly injured body was discovered on the second floor of his home the evening of the 4th.

Police also alleged that Whitney tried to set the house on fire in an effort to cover up his crime.

Whitney will receive a sentence of up to 25 years to life in prison when he sentenced in March.