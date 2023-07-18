BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man has plead guilty to drug related crimes.

Stephen Fabrizio, 44, admitted that on November 3, 2022, he possessed a quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force issued a search warrant at Fabrizio’s Clifford Street residence where they found him, and other individuals present in the apartment. Methamphetamine, packaging materials, and a scale were found at the scene.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to target repeat offenders and send them to prison,” said Michael Korchak Broome County District Attorney.

Fabrizio had a prior conviction for attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in 2019. He faces up to four years in prison.