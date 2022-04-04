SCRANTON, PA – A Binghamton man pleaded guilty today to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

45 year-old Walik Skeete was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police while in his vehicle in Susquehanna County.

He was stopped due to vehicle code violations, and police also located a loaded Beretta 9mm pistol in the vehicle.

Skeete is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition following prior felony convictions.

An investigation was ordered and carried out by Pennsylvania State Police. Sentencing is not yet scheduled.