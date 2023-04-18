BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Robbery in the Third Degree.

On February 6th, 42-year-old Jeremy Rogers forcibly stole property from a 31-year-old acquaintance during a fight in a Hawley Street apartment.

Rogers, who already has a felony conviction from 2015 for burglary, will be sentenced to 2½ to 5 years in New York State prison on June 30th.

“Defendants who continue to place their interests over law abiding citizens, must be held accountable. Rogers’ criminal history warrants a State prison sentence,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.