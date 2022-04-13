BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man missing since 2019 has been found deceased.

76 year-old James Andrews was reported missing to the Binghamton Police Department in August of 2019.

Last Friday, April 8th, Andrew’s body was found on a property in Silver Lake Township, PA.

Police say the owners of the property were cooperative and didn’t know that Andrews’s remains were there.

The investigation into his death is active and police are treating it as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case should call 607-772-7080.