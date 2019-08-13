1  of  2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5 Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34

Binghamton man indicted for stabbing homeless man

News

by: Jim Ehmke

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A Binghamton man has been indicted for an unprovoked knife attack on a homeless man outside the downtown bus station back in June.

23-year-old Saquawon Linton is charged with attempted murder, assault and tampering with evidence.

Binghamton Police say Linton stabbed a 59-year-old homeless man who was sleeping on a bench outside the Hinchey Hub at around 1:30 in the morning.

The multiple stab wounds left the victim with serious, life-threatening wounds to his head, neck and face, as well as a partially severed finger.

Linton allegedly wore a Halloween mask during the attack and told the victim to die before fleeing.

Police later tracked him to Syracuse where he was arrested.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories
More Don't Miss