Binghamton man indicted for stabbing homeless man

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A Binghamton man has been indicted for an unprovoked knife attack on a homeless man outside the downtown bus station back in June.

23-year-old Saquawon Linton is charged with attempted murder, assault and tampering with evidence.

Binghamton Police say Linton stabbed a 59-year-old homeless man who was sleeping on a bench outside the Hinchey Hub at around 1:30 in the morning.

The multiple stab wounds left the victim with serious, life-threatening wounds to his head, neck and face, as well as a partially severed finger.

Linton allegedly wore a Halloween mask during the attack and told the victim to die before fleeing.

Police later tracked him to Syracuse where he was arrested.