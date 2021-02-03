Binghamton man indicted for a murder of Anthony Cebula

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been indicted for murder following a killing that took place in the city’s First Ward shortly after New Year’s.

30-year-old Austin Whitney is accused of striking 60-year-old Anthony Cebula multiple times in the head and then setting Cebula’s home on fire.

The attack allegedly took place the morning of January 4th at 1 Chelsea Square.

Police had charged Whitney with murder and arson when they apprehended him on January 12th.

A Broome County Grand Jury also added charges of grand larceny and tampering with physical evidence.