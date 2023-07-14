BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man has been found guilty by a Broome County Jury for multiple weapons related charges.

Terell Wilson, 38, was arrested on July 23, 2022, by Johnson City Police. He was seen driving 78 mph in a 30 mph zone on Riverside Drive in Johnson City. Wilson refused to stop for police and crashed his vehicle on the ramp leading to Route 17 East before fleeing on foot. A 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun was found by officers in his vehicle.

Wilson has a lengthy criminal history which includes convictions for Narcotics Possession, DWI, and Assault. He also faces also faces consecutive prison time for a January 2023, conviction for

Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree and a June conviction for Vehicular Assault

First Degree.

“Mr. Wilson has repeatedly endangered the citizens of this community and now he must be

held accountable. Thanks to all the law enforcement agencies who worked on these cases to

make Broome County a safer place,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District

Attorney.

Wilson faces up to 37 years in prison.