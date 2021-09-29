Binghamton man found guilty of rape and sexual assault against a child

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a 2 day trial, a Binghamton man was found guilty of 2 counts of Predatory Sexual Assault against a child and rape in the third degree.

Larry Harris committed these acts against a child under the age of 13 beginning in 2013 up until 2018.

This May, Harris was found guilty of manslaughter in the 1st degree involving the death of 11 year old Jerome Smith back in 2019, Harris faces up to 25 years for this charge.

In relation to today’s verdict, Harris faces 25 years to life in the New York State Prison.

As of right now no sentencing date has been scheduled.

