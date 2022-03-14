BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

A Broome County Jury found 26 year-old Craig Sanders guilty of the charges on Monday.

on July 12th, 2020, Sanders illegally had possession of a a .22 caliber revolver, which he discharged. He then attempted to hid the revolver from police.

Similarly, James Durham was convicted back in July of 2021 on similar charges regarding the same illegal firearm. Durham is currently serving 9 years in prison for his part.

Sanders will face between 3 and a half to fifteen years come his sentencing in June.